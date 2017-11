Nov 7 (Reuters) - Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd

* Says it will apply for a credit line of up to 80 million yuan from Shaanxi-based trust firm with a term of 12 months and coupon rate of 6.6 percent

* Proceeds will be used for operating fund

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Eteteb

