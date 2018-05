May 24 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* SIA ACQUIRES CARD PROCESSING BUSINESSES IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE FROM FIRST DATA

* DEAL FOR EUR 375 MILLION

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR SIA TO ACQUIRE FIRST DATA’S CARD PROCESSING BUSINESSES IN PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES TRANSFER OF ABOUT 1,400 FIRST DATA EMPLOYEES INTO SIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: