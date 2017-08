June 21 (Reuters) - SIA Engineering Company Limited :

* Sia Engineering Company And Boeing Sign Moa For Aircraft Maintenance Training Services

* Announced signing of a memorandum of agreement with boeing company

* Transaction not expected to have material impact on financial performance of siaec in fy2017/18

* MOA to collaborate on provision of aircraft maintenance training services on current and new generation aircraft types