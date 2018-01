Jan 22 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl:

* TARGETS 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN IN RANGE OF 3.1-3.3 PCT‍​

* TARGET 2018 LOAN GROWTH 6 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT

* TARGETS 2018 NPL RATIO (GROSS) LESSER THAN OR EQUAL TO 3 PCT‍​