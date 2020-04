BRIEF-Siam Commercial Bank Says Qtrly Net Profit Attributable 9.25 Bln

April 20 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank PCL:

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 25.78 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 24.71 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 9.25 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 9.16 BILLION BAHT

* CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG WITH COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) OF 16.1% AS AT END-MARCH

* GROSS NPL RATIO 3.17% AS AT MARCH 31

* DECIDED TO CANCEL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF 16.0 BILLION BAHT APPROVED ON MARCH 11, 2020

* COVID-19 POSES SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE TO BANKING SECTOR, IN TERMS OF REVENUE & ASSET QUALITY; WILL BECOME APPARENT IN SUBSEQUENT QTRS