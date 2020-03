March 19 (Reuters) - Siam Wellness Group PCL:

* UPDATES ON CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* SIAM WELLNESS GROUP PCL - NOTIFIES THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF SPA AND HEALTH MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENTS IN THE PROVINCE FOR 14 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)