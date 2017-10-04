FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 4, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 16 days

BRIEF-‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

* Siamab Therapeutics​ - collaboration with ‍boehringer Ingelheim​ to develop antibody therapeutics targeting multiple solid tumors

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics​ - ‍under terms of agreement, siamab will use its platform to discover ‍tumor associated carbohydrate antigens​ selective targeting antibodies​

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics​ - ‍financial terms of agreement are not being disclosed​

* ‍Siamab - ‍Boehringer will have option to conduct further engineering, development and commercialization of anti-taca antibodies resulting from collaboration​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
