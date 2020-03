March 9 (Reuters) - Siamraj PCL:

* TWO EMPLOYEES WHO TRAVELED TO WORK IN ITALY AND RETURNED TO THAILAND ON MARCH 2 WERE SCREENED FOR COVID-19 INFECTION

* INCIDENT DOES NOT AFFECT OPERATIONS OF CO IN ANY WAY

* ONE EMPLOYEE INFECTED WITH COVID 19 AND UNDER CARE OF DEPARTMENT OF DISEASE CONTROL OFFICERS; VIRUS NOT DETECTED IN SECOND EMPLOYEE