March 12 (Reuters) - SIBIRSKIY GOSTINETS PAO:

* FAILS TO PAY FIRST COUPON OF BO-002R-01 BONDS IN AMOUNT OF $4.09 PER BOND OR $101,656 IN TOTAL

* SAYS REASON FOR DEFAULT IS SHORT-TERM ABSENCE OF MONETARY LIQUIDITY Source text: bit.ly/2p2Bcec Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)