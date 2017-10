Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says a Sichuan-based modern service industry investment company plans to buy 17.8 percent stake in the company from three individuals

* Says the investment company will hold 17.8 percent stake in the company after transaction

