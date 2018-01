Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd

* Says Sichuan-based energy unit will transfer 70 percent stake in Hebei-based energy project firm to Langfang-based energy firm, for 2.5 million yuan

* Says unit will form business alliance with Langfang-based energy firm and jointly develop energy

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/R49e4m

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)