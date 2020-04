BRIEF-Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd Updates On Establishment Of Sichuan Chengqiongya Expressway Co

April 27 (Reuters) - Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd:

* SICHUAN EXPRESSWAY CO LTD UPDATES ON ESTABLISHMENT OF SICHUAN CHENGQIONGYA EXPRESSWAY CO

* SICHUAN EXPRESSWAY CO - CONSORTIUM OF CO AND ROAD & BRIDGE INTERNATIONAL ENTER INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT OF CHENGDU

* SICHUAN EXPRESSWAY CO LTD - CONSORTIUM ALSO ENTER CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND PROPOSED TO FOR PROJECT CO BY JOINT CONTRIBUTION

* SICHUAN EXPRESSWAY-CONSORTIUM ALSO ENTER CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND PROPOSED TO FORM PROJECT CO BY JOINT CONTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: