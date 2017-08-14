FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock unit signs letter of intent on cooperation
August 14, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock unit signs letter of intent on cooperation

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd

* Says unit signed letter of intent on cooperation with Yunnan-based logistics firm

* Says two entities will cooperate on operation of new energy electric logistics vehicle in Yunnan

* Says unit signed letter of intent on rent with Yunnan-based logistics firm and Yunnan-based logistics firm will rent 2000 new energy electric vehicle in 12 months

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/27i6VD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

