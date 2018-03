March 28 (Reuters) - Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT HAS OWNED 5.01 PERCENT STAKE IN AUSTRALIA'S ELDERS LTD WITH INVESTMENT OF A$29.1 MILLION ($22.30 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2IYceou Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)