July 14 (Reuters) - Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd :

* Says it expects H1 net loss to widen to 23-27 million yuan from 22.4 million yuan year ago

* Says sluggish in commercial real estate sales market and increased intermediary fees for restructure as main reasons for the forecast

