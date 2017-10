Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net loss to be 10 million yuan to 19 million yuan

* Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 70 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased material price of digital TV industry and continues reform of military system in air traffic control industry as well as decreased military orders in internet of things industry Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CDV5Q2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)