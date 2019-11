Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 645 MILLION YUAN ($92.14 million) IN TIANJIN MANAGEMENT CONSULTING FIRM'S SPV TO BUY STAKE IN SWISS EDUCATION GROUP HOLDING AG Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JTiL5S Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)