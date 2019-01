Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sichuan Tianyi Comheart Telecom :

* SAYS IT SIGNS BINDING OFFER WITH SWITZERLAND’S PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA TO PURCHASE 100 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF INFRANORHOLDING SA AND BLEU INDIM SA

* SAYS TRANSACTION AMOUNT TO BE BETWEEN 30 MILLION SWISS FRANCS ($30.09 million) AND 35 MILLION SWISS FRANCS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FRoaZZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)