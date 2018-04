April 18 (Reuters) - Sichuan Troy Information Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT RESPONDS TO BUSINESS IMPACT ON ZTE ISSUE IN U.S., AFTER SHARE PRICE FELL SHARPLY

* SAYS ITS SOFTWARE, HARDWARE RELATED TO COOPERATION WITH ZTE ARE DEVELOPED BY THE COMPANY WITH INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS, BUSINESS UNAFFECTED BY ZTE ISSUE IN U.S. Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qLIPGT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)