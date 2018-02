Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sichuan Troy Information Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS MALAYSIA UNIT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 640 MILLION YUAN ($101.69 million) WITH MUTIARA SMART COMPUTING SDN BHD Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ntRls4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)