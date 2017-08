Aug 11(Reuters) - Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest $8.1 million into a Sichuan-based glass JV and acquire 10 percent stake in the JV from MALAYA GLASS PRODUCTS SDN. BHD. after the investment for $5.2 million

* Says co will hold 60 percent stake in the JV after investment and acquisition

