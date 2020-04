BRIEF-Sidetrade FY Like-For-Like Operating Profit Up At 2.3 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - SIDETRADE SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME (ON COMPARABLE BASIS) EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ORDER INTAKE ON ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT APRIL 24, GROSS CASH POSITION EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION AT END-DECEMBER

* COVID-19: SOLIDITY OF 100% SAAS MODEL SHOULD GENERATE GROWING REVENUES IN 2020

* BUDGET SCENARIO: COULD EXPECT 67% REDUCTION OF NEW CUSTOMERS IN FIRST 9 MONTHS 2020

* BUDGET SCENARIO: GRADUAL RETURN TO NORMAL FOR NEW ORDER INTAKE ONLY ENVISAGED FROM Q4 2020