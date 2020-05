May 12 (Reuters) - SIDETRADE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* UNPRECEDENTED INCREASE IN LATE PAYMENTS: +72% IN FRANCE SINCE PANDEMIC

* PROSPECTS SHOULD BE FAVOURABLE IN 2020 AND BEYOND

* SIDETRADE’S MANAGEMENT REITERATES ITS CONFIDENCE IN GROWTH DURING 2020

* RECURRENCE OF SAAS MODEL IS VERY STRONG ASSET THAT SHOWS RESILIENCE IN FACE OF ECONOMIC CRISIS