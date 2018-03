BRIEF-Sidus Investment Confirms Nominating 2 Candidates To Acacia's Board

March 20 (Reuters) - Sidus Investment Management:

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND BLR PARTNERS ISSUE LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS OF ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

* ‍SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS IN LETTER, CONFIRMED IT NOMINATED 2 INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES, CLIFFORD PRESS AND ALFRED TOBIA JR., TO ACACIA’S BOARD

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS SIDUS INVESTMENT & BLR PARTNERS LP HAS OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 4.1 PCT OF ACACIA RESEARCH OUTSTANDING SHARES

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ SAYS "REPEATEDLY ATTEMPTED TO PRIVATELY ADDRESS OUR CONCERNS" WITH ACACIA RESEARCH