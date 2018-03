March 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND BLR PARTNERS ISSUE STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC & BLR PARTNERS LP SAY WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION TO “COMPEL” HOLDING OF ACACIA RESEARCH’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: