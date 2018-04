April 3 (Reuters) - Sidus Investment Management:

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND BLR PARTNERS RESPOND TO UNILATERAL DIRECTOR APPOINTMENTS BY ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

* SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND BLR PARTNERS COLLECTIVELY OWN ABOUT 4.2% OF ACACIA​’S OUTSTANDING SHARES

* “BELIEVE IT IS IMPORTANT” FOR ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION’S STOCKHOLDERS TO HAVE AN ANNUAL VOTE ON DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: