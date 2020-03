BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY Core Net Profit Up At EUR 65.7 Million

March 4 (Reuters) - SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG:

* GENERATED SALES OF CHF 833.5 MILLION IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (CORE EBITDA) IS 140.7 MILLION SWISS FRANCS, AN INCREASE OF 11.3 PERCENT

* FY CORE EBITDA MARGIN IS 16.9 PERCENT, AN INCREASE OF 1 PERCENTAGE POINT COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY CORE NET PROFIT OF CHF 65.7 MILLION IS ALSO HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (55.4 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 18.5 PERCENT

* PROPOSES TO THE GENERAL MEETING TO INCREASE THE DISTRIBUTION TO CHF 2.80 PER REGISTERED SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 2.60

* DIVIDEND INCREASE BY REDUCING NOMINAL VALUE AS PART OF A CAPITAL REDUCTION