BRIEF-Siegfried Holding H1 Core EBIT Grew 7.2% To CHF 42.0 Mln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG:

* H1 NET SALES ROSE TO 393.9 MILLION SWISS FRANCS, FROM 377.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS

* H1 CORE EBITDA GREW BY 4.3 PERCENT TO 66.3 MILLION SWISS FRANCS

* H1 CORE EBIT GREW FASTER THAN SALES BY 7.2 PERCENT TO 42.0 MILLION SWISS FRANCS

* H1 NET PROFIT OF 31.0 MILLION SWISS FRANCS IS SLIGHTLY ABOVE THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS THAT THE SECOND HALF-YEAR WILL BE STRONGER THAN THE FIRST

* SAYS WELL ON TRACK TOWARD A SUCCESSFUL FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* CONTINUES TO SEE SALES GROWTH FOR ENTIRE 2019 IN AT LEAST THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE Source text - bit.ly/31THPk2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)