May 23 (Reuters) - Siemens AG:

* SAYS BUYS U.S. BUILDING TECH COMPANY ENLIGHTED, NO PRICE GIVEN

* SAYS TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018

* SAYS ENLIGHTED INC. PROVIDES INTERNET OF THINGS SYSTEMS IN BUILDINGS, HEADQUARTERED IN SILICON VALLEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)