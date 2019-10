Oct 21 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG:

* SWISS RAIL FREIGHT COMPANY BLS CARGO ORDERED 25 VECTRON MS LOCOMOTIVES FROM SIEMENS MOBILITY FOR PLANNED OPERATION ON NORTH-SOUTH CORRIDOR

* DELIVERY OF LOCOMOTIVES WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN SEVERAL PHASES FROM END OF 2020 TO 2025