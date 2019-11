BRIEF-Siemens CEO Says We Do Not Believe That Trade Wars Are Producing Winners

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Siemens AG:

* SIEMENS CEO TELLS CNBC EXPECTS DECLINE IN SHORT CYCLE BUSINESS IN FIRST HALF OF FY 2020, RECOVERY IN H2

* SIEMENS CEO TELLS CNBC EXPECT TO OUTGROW MARKET IN FY2020

* SIEMENS CEO TELLS CNBC SPIN OFF OF ENERGY BUSINESS RIGHT ON PLAN,WILL BE DONE IN SEPT. 2020

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS SIEMENS WILL BE BETTER FOCUSED INDUSTRIAL COMPANY AND EXPECTS MARGIN QUALITY TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS WE ARE FOCUSING COMPANY SO INVESTORS KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEY ARE BUYING INTO

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS WE DO EXPECT TO BE FLATTISH IN SHORT CYCLE, BUT FORECASTING TO OUTPEFORM

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS EXPECT TO INCREASE EPS IN UNCERTAIN TIMES

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS WE DO NOT BELIEVE THAT TRADE WARS ARE PRODUCING WINNERS

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS I AM NOT WORRIED ABOUT GEOPOLITICAL MATTERS BECAUSE WE ARE SO LOCALISED