BRIEF-Siemens CEO Says We Expect Moderate Growth, Typically People See This At 2, 3, 4%

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Siemens AG:

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS EXPECTS RERATING OF STOCK AFTER CONGLOMERATE DISCOUNT IS REMOVED - BLOOMBERG TV

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS WE BELIEVE THERE IS ENOUGH STRENGTH IN GERMAN ECONOMY

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS NOT GIVING MARGIN GUIDANCE AT GROUP LEVEL TO BE MORE SPECIFIC ABOUT INDIVIDUAL DIVISIONS, GIVE TRANSPARENCY

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS EXPECT MODERATE GROWTH, TYPICALLY PEOPLE SEE THIS AT 2, 3, 4%

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS EXPECTS SHORT CYCLE TO LEVEL OUT IN 6 MONTHS

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTY SUBDUING INVESTMENT SENTIMENT