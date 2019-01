Jan 30 (Reuters) - Siemens AG:

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS WE WILL ACCEPT EU COMMISSION DECISION ON RAIL MERGER WITH ALSTOM AND MOVE FORWARD

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS HAS NOT MADE MORE CONCESSIONS TO WIN APPROVAL FOR ALSTOM RAIL MERGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)