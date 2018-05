BRIEF-Siemens Expects PG FY2018 Revenue To Be Substantially Lower Than 2017

May 9 (Reuters) - Siemens AG:

* SIEMENS CFO SAYS GEOPOLITICAL CHALLENGES REMAIN SUBSTANTIAL, BUT GLOBAL UPTURN CONTINUING

* SIEMENS CFO SAYS MOBILITY BUSINESS IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE FOR PLANNED COMBINATION WITH ALSTOM

* SIEMENS CFO SAYS VERY PLEASED WITH HEALTHINEERS SECOND QUARTER PROFIT

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR POWER AND GAS REMAINS TOUGH

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS SEES NO SIGNS OF MEDIUM TERM RECOVERY IN LARGE GAS TURBINE MARKET

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS SEES MODERATE RECOVERY IN SMALL/MEDIUM TURBINE MARKET

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS SEES POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR SERVICE BUSINESS IN POWER AND GAS

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS SUBSTANTIAL CHARGES TO BE BOOKED FOR JOB CUTS IN FY2018

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

* SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)