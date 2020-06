BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa Gets Conditional Order To Supply 100 Wind Turbines For Offshore Plant In UK

June 22 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA :

* SAYS THROUGH ONE OF ITS UNITS, HAS RECEIVED A CONDITIONAL ORDER FROM INNOGY SE TO SUPPLY 100 UNITS OF SG 14-222 DD OFFSHORE WIND TURBINES FOR THE SOFIA OFFSHORE WIND POWER PLANT

* PLANT HAS A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 1.4 GW AND IS LOCATED 195 KM OFF THE NORTH EAST COAST OF THE UK

* CONDITIONAL ORDER IS SUBJECT TO INNOGY SE’S FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION, EXPECTED TO BE MADE IN Q1 2021

* CONDITIONAL ORDER IS SUBJECT TO INNOGY SE'S FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION, EXPECTED TO BE MADE IN Q1 2021

* THE SOFIA PROJECT WIND TURBINES INSTALLATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2024