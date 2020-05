BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa: Long-Term Commitments Unchanged, Indian Restructuring Initiated

May 6 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA :

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 IMPACTS COMPANY PERFORMANCE IN Q2 AND FY 2020, SHORT-TERM MITIGATION ACTIONS TAKEN

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTED FY 2020 IMPACT PREDOMINANTLY ON ONSHORE, GIVEN BROADER GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSIFICATION OF PROJECTS AND BROAD GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: DELAYS IN COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY WITH SOME ORDER INTAKE SHIFTING INTO Q3 2020

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: Q2 DIRECT IMPACT OF €56 MILLION ON EBIT PRE PPA AND I&R COSTS

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: INDIRECT IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF NORTHERN EUROPEAN PIPELINE AND ON FURTHER SLOW DOWN OF INDIAN MARKET

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: C. €4 BILLION IN FINANCING LINES (€1.1 BILLION USED) TO FIGHT COVID-19 IMPACT ON FCF GENERATION

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: MARKET RECOVERY IN INDIA DELAYED AND IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SIEMENS GAMESA ON CORONAVIRUS: SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK WITHDRAWN, LONG-TERM COMMITMENTS UNCHANGED

* SIEMENS GAMESA SAYS LAUNCHED RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE IN INDIA TO ADAPT TO NEW MARKET PROSPECTS AND DYNAMICS, C. €38 MILLION IN NON-CASH RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)