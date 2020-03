March 19 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG:

* CEO - WE’RE WORKING ON CORONAVIRUS TEST THAT IS NOT LINKED TO A CERTAIN ANALYSIS PLATFORM

* CEO - WE HAVE SUCCEEDED IN KEEPING OUR BUSINESS STABLE OVERALL SO FAR

* CEO - WE ARE SEEING SOME INCREASED INTEREST IN OUR IMAGING DEVICES Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)