BRIEF-Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Its SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test

June 1 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG:

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SARS-COV-2 TOTAL ANTIBODY TEST THAT DELIVERS SUPERIOR CLINICAL PERFORMANCE

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - TOTAL ANTIBODY TEST SHOWED 100% SENSITIVITY, 99.8% SPECIFICITY IN IDENTIFYING SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS- HAS PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR OVER 50 MILLION TESTS PER MONTH

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS- TEST AVAILABLE ON CO'S HIGH-THROUGHPUT ANALYZERS THAT CAN DELIVER UPTO 440 TESTS/HOUR, REPORT RESULTS IN AS FEW AS 10 MINS