April 20 (Reuters) - SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG:

* SUPPORTS FREE STATE OF BAVARIA IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

* STATE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CARE TO PURCHASE WIDE RANGE OF EQUIPMENT FOR DIAGNOSIS AND MONITORING OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

* SUPPLIES LABORATORY TESTS, IMAGING SYSTEMS AND BLOOD GAS ANALYZERS FOR THE DIAGNOSIS AND MONITORING OF COVID-19 PATIENTS Source text - bit.ly/3eGN3XF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)