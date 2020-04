April 23 (Reuters) - SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG:

* TO EXPAND SARS-COV-2 TESTING TO INCLUDE A TOTAL ANTIBODY TEST TO AID IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PLANNED EXPANDED MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION WILL ACCOMMODATE MORE THAN 25 MILLION TESTS PER MONTH IN JUNE AND BEYOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)