Dec 18 (Reuters) - Siemens:

* SAYS TATARSTAN CONTRACT WON‘T CHANGE PLANS TO CUT JOBS AT POWER BUSINESS

* SAYS THERE WAS TOUGH COMPETITION FROM U.S. COMPETITOR FOR THE TATARSTAN CONTRACT

* CEO SAYS WILL APPROACH LABOUR UNION AGAIN REGARDING RESTRUCTURING OF P&G BUSINESS, DOOR IS OPEN