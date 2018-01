Jan 31 (Reuters) - Siemens:

* SAYS EXPECTS TAX RATE FOR FISCAL 2018 AT LOWER RANGE 27-33 PERCENT RANGE THANKS TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* SAYS HEALTHINEERS IPO AND CARVE OUT OF MOBILITY DIVISION WILL RESULT IN TAX BURDENS

* BOARD MEMBER FOR PERSONNEL SAYS HAS STARTED TALKS WITH LABOUR REPRESENTATIVES ABOUT JOB CUTS

* SAYS MARKET FOR POWER AND GAS DIVISION REMAINS CONSISTENTLY DIFFICULT, MARKETS CONTRACTING Further company coverage: