May 7 (Reuters) - Siemens AG:

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS SIEMENS GAS AND POWER TO BE COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT WHEN OWNERSHIP TRANSFERRED TO SHAREHOLDERS

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS FOCUS CREATES GROWTH, IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT SYNERGIES AND SIZE

* SIEMENS CEO SAYS SIEMENS INTENDS TO HOLD AT LEAST 25 PERCENT PLUS ONE SHARE IN NEW GAS AND POWER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)