May 7 (Reuters) - Siemens union IG Metall says:

* ACCEPTS PLAN TO SPIN OFF POWER AND GAS BUSINESS AFTER CONSIDERING MARKET SITUATION

* CONDITIONS INCLUDE THAT NEW COMPANY MUST BE BASED IN GERMANY

* REMAINING INDUSTRIAL PART OF SIEMENS MUST OPERATE WITHOUT FURTHER SPIN OFFS; SHOULD BE EXPANDED

* NEW COMPANY HAS STRONG STARTING POSITION; BETTER TO ACT NOW THAN JUST REACT TO MARKET

* EMPLOYEES HAVE BETTER FUTURE WITHIN THIS UNIT THAN WITHIN SIEMENS