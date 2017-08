July 18 (Reuters) - Siemens Wind Power Limited:

* Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announces closure of Tillsonburg, ON blade manufacturing plant

* 340 employees affected by closure of Tillsonburg, ON blade manufacturing plant

* Of 340 employees; 206 affected by closure of plant with immediate effect; remaining positions being phased out throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: