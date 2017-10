Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in phase 2B trial of topical SNA-120

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc - ‍top-line results expected in first half of 2019​

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals - ‍phase 2B trial of topical SNA-120 to enroll about 190 patients with Pruritus associated with psoriasis​