March 12 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF TOPICAL BY DESIGN™ JAK INHIBITOR SNA-125 FOR ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM STUDY EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2018​

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TRIAL TO ENROLL ABOUT 30 PATIENTS WITH ATOPIC DERMATITIS​