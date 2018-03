March 21 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS JOHN W. SMITHER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SMITHER WILL SUCCEED RICHARD PETERSON, WHO HAS RESIGNED FOR PERSONAL REASONS, EFFECTIVE MAR. 29, 2018​