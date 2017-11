BRIEF-Sienna Biopharmaceuticals posts qtrly loss per share $1.12‍​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Qtrly loss per share $1.12‍​

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Sienna’s cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2017, totaled approximately $88.6 million​

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals - ‍ Expects non-cash component related to acquisition of creabilis to continue to impact G&A expenses in future quarters​