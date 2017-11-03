FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces closing of offering for gross proceeds of about $115 mln
November 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces closing of offering for gross proceeds of about $115 mln

Reuters Staff

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc-

* Sienna Senior Living announces closing of common shares offering for gross proceeds of approximately $115 million

* Sienna- ‍intends to use proceeds to fund portion of previously announced acquisition of 2 retirement residences located in Barrie & Kingston, Ontario

* Sienna Senior Living - a ‍portion of proceeds to be used for repayment of debt incurred in connection with previously completed acquisitions in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
